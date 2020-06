CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

E! has renewed the WWE Total Bellas reality series for a sixth season. WWE.com reports that the new season will premiere in the fall.

Powell’s POV: With Nikki Bella and Brie Bella both pregnant and scheduled to give birth within weeks of one another, you had to know the show would be returning. The fifth season finale aired earlier this week.