WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: New Intercontinental Champion to be crowned, WWE Backlash contract signing, six-man tag match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the vacant Intercontinental Championship.

-Braun Strowman and “Heavy Machinery” Otis and Tucker vs. The Miz, John Morrison, and Dolph Ziggler.

-Jeff Hardy and Sheamus contract signing for their WWE Backlash match.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in a wide open conversation about how his world view was formed, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a presidential candidate and his "where are you?" speech, and much more. Please note that there are political opinions shared so listen at your own risk. The second part of this two-parter will be available early next week...

