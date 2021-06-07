NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Takeover go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai.

-Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan.

-Musical performer Poppy returns.

Powell’s POV: This show will feature the final push for NXT Takeover In Your House. It was announced that the entrants in the Takeover five-way main event (Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano) will all appear on the television show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.