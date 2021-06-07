WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Mick Foley, Superstar Graham, Drew McIntyre, Kayla Braxton, ODB, Ahmed Johnson, Taeler Hendrix, Mike Bucci, Mark Starr, Howard Finkel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center and will feature the Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre contract signing for their WWE Championship match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Superstar” Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) is 78 today.

-Mick Foley is 56 today.

-Taeler Hendrix is 32 today.

-Kayla Braxton is 28 today.

-Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) died of a heart attack on June 7, 2013 at age 50.

-The late Howard Finkel was born on June 7, 1950. He died on April 16, 2020 at age 69.

-Ahmed Johnson (a/k/a Anthony Norris) turned 58 on Sunday.

-ODB (a/k/a Jessica Kresa) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Mike Bucci turned 49 on Saturday. He wrestled as Nova and Simon Dean.

-Kona Reeves (Noah Pang-Potjes) turned 30 on Saturday.

-Priscilla Kelly turned 24 on Saturday.