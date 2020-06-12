Josh Nason’s Punch-Out Podcast (free audio) with Jason Powell as guest discussing political talk in pro wrestling media, WWE opting against testing for Covid, fans who take a team sport approach to pro wrestling, and more

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest edition of the Josh Nason’s Punch-Out Podcast features Josh and I discussing a variety of pro wrestling topics. Listen to the free show at F4WOnline.com.

Powell’s POV: Josh and I had a good conversation about a wide variety of topics. I really enjoyed chatting with him and I’m pleased to announce that Josh will be my guest on next week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in a wide open conversation about how his world view was formed, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a presidential candidate and his "where are you?" speech, and much more. Please note that there are political opinions shared so listen at your own risk. The second part of this two-parter will be available early next week...

