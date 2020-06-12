WWE Backlash, WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, Fred Curry, Peter Maivia, Hector Garza

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Backlash event will stream Sunday on WWE Network. The show is headlined by the Edge vs. Randy Orton (in what may be THE GREATEST MATCH EVER) and Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a members’ exclusive audio review on Sunday night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show will feature AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-NXT continues to list live events for July 10 in both Citrus Springs, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is now July 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at he Liacouras Center. The company postponed the previously listed July 8 event in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena to November 11.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling returns with empty venue events beginning June 15. The New Japan Cup tournament begins June 16. The company will bring fans back for the July 11-12 events in Osaka, Japan at one-third of the Osaka Jo Hall capacity.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s postponed its July events. The next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred Curry (Fred Thomas Koury Jr.) is 77.

-Jerry Lynn is 57. The former ROH and ECW Champion is now a coach for All Elite Wrestling.

-Mark Henry is 49.

-Peter Maivia died after a battle with cancer on June 12, 1982 at age 45.

-The late Hector Garza was born on June 12, 1969. He died on lung cancer on May 26, 2013 at age 43.



