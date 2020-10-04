10/04 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s post NXT Takeover 31 media call

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 event. The topics include Finn Balor’s health coming out of the main event, the Capitol Wrestling Center and fans returning, the return of Ember Moon, Toni Storm’s arrival, NXT Halloween Havoc, whether NXT will be included in the WWE Draft, training talent outside the WWE Performance Center during the pandemic, Levesque’s ideal draft approach, Ridge Holland and the near miss spot with Johnny Gargano on NXT TV, the importance of NXT having a different vibe and energy than Raw and Smackdown, and more…

Click here for the October 4 Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call.

