AEW Dynamite viewership for the show headlined by the Inner Circle Triple Threat tag match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 854,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 762,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 33rd in the 18-49 demographic with a .36 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 659,000 viewers and finished 67th with a .15 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Both shows ran opposite the news networks that dominated the top 20 in Wednesday’s cable ratings with U.S. Presidential Inauguration coverage. With any luck, things will get back to what was once the norm with an uneventful news week.