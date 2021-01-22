NXT TV viewership for the show headlined by the Fight Pit match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 659,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 551,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 67th with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Dynamite won the night with 854,000 viewers, and finished 33rd in the 18-49 demographic with a .36 in the cable ratings. Both shows ran opposite the news networks that dominated the top 20 in Wednesday’s cable ratings with U.S. Presidential Inauguration coverage.