MLW hypes the Caribbean Strap Match for Wednesday’s Fusion

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday in a Caribbean Strap Match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Champion for this Wednesday, January 27 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Savio Vega will dust off the same leather strap he used in his brutal 1996 Caribbean Strap Match against Steve Austin as he looks to whip Richard Holliday like a government mule this Wednesday night.

One year after having his championship stolen from him, Savio Vega will use the same leather strap made famous 25 years ago in his pursuit to reclaim the belt he never lost from Richard Holliday.

Fighting for the people of Puerto Rico, the brawling Boricua has promised to beat and whip Richard Holliday across the ring as he touches all four corners and reclaim the coveted Caribbean Championship.

Held in the past by legends, such as: Pedro Morales, Gilberto “Gypsy Joe” Meléndez, Abdullah the Butcher, and Gorilla Monsoon, the regional title dates back decades.

Meanwhile, the smug elitist Richard Holliday readies for the war, training on an island far from the Caribbean: Martha’s Vineyard.

Is Holliday ready for the ferocity of Savio Vega? Will the Puerto Rican legend bring the championship back home to the island?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.