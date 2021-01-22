NJPW Strong preview: Two singles matches and a tag match announced for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Ren Narita vs. Bateman.

-Brody King vs. JR Kratos.

-Kevin Knight and Jordan Clearwater vs. Logan Riegel and Sterling Riegel.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.