02/14 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 97): John Moore returns to discuss NXT, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and the NWA

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore returning for an in-depth discussion on NXT, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and the NWA, and more. Join John for his live review of NXT Takeover: Portland on Sunday night at ProWrestling.net and his weekly live reviews of the NXT television series…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 97) and guest John Moore.

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

