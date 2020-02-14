2/14 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Bayley vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Otis and Mandy Rose’s Valentine’s Day date

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on February 14, 2020 from Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

[Hour One] The AC/DC opening aired (when you feel her sting)… The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves introduced the show and noted that there were 14,382 fans in attendance. They hyped Roman Reigns teaming with a partner of his choosing, hyped the Otis and Mandy Rose date, and an appearance by Hulk Hogan via satellite…

Alexa Bliss was accompanied by Nikki Cross on the “A Moment of Bliss” talkshow set on the stage. Cross asked Bliss to name her celebrity crush for Valentine’s Day. Before Bliss could answer, Cross guessed Brad Pitt. Bliss said that’s exactly who she was going to say. When Bliss asked Cross to name her celebrity crush, she told her not to be naughty.

Bliss introduced Carmella as her guest. Carmella moonwalked onto the set and said she would surprise everyone by beating Bayley to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Bliss brought up an exchange that Carmella and Bayley had on social media through the week. Carmella said they used to be best friends. Bliss had older photos of Carmella and Bayley shown on the big screen and asked what happened. “Sasha Banks happened,” Carmella said.

Bayley made her entrance. Bayley told Carmella that it was nauseating. She said it’s not about Banks, it’s about Carmella. She said she’s pitied Carmella ever since they were in NXT. Bayley heeled on all three women. Carmella got upset and called for their match to start immediately. Carmella headed to the ring, then Bayley followed… [C]

Powell’s POV: Whatever chemistry that Bliss and Cross had together early on disappeared once Bliss’s character became a real friend. That said, I like the simple storyline set up for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Bayley and Carmella needed this.

1. Bayley vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Cole noted that Bayley entered the match with a 266-day title reign. There was static noise and a brief visual “glitch” early in the match. Four minutes into the match, Carmella performed a suicide dive, then rolled Bayley back inside the ring. Carmella followed with a cross body block for a two count. Bayley rushed to ringside. Carmella followed to the floor, but Bayley dropped her on the broadcast table and then smiled heading into a break. [C]

Bayley hit her Bayley to Belly finisher and went for the cover, but Carmella kicked out. Cole said it was a nonchalant cover. Graves wondered if it was more a case of Bayley not having much left in the tank. Carmella caught Bayley on the ropes and flung her off with a huracanrana, then covered Bayley for a two count. Carmella got more two counts, then caught Bayley with a superkick. Bayley rolled to ringside to avoid being pinned and ended up running Carmella into the ring post.

Back inside the ring, Carmella caught Bayley in the Code of Silence. Bayley broke out of it by hitting the arm that Carmella puts her weight on while applying the hold. A short time later, Bayley pinned Carmella while using the ropes for leverage to steal the win.

Bayley defeated Carmella in 14:00 to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

After the match, Carmella protested to the referee and was attacked from behind by Bayley, who left her lying. Naomi made her entrance dressed in pink and sporting pink hair. Naomi got in Bayley’s face. Carmella shoved Bayley into Naomi. Naomi got up and kicked Bayley, then Carmella kicked Bayley, who ended up at ringside. Naomi and Carmella showed a little tension while Naomi’s music played…

Powell’s POV: A nice opening match with an invested live crowd. It’s still strange to me that Naomi took the loss last week since they obviously want her in the title picture. Why not have Dana Brooke take that loss? Anyway, it looks like they are setting up a potential Triple Threat.

Cole hyped the Daytona 500 coverage for Fox… The broadcast team set up footage of King Corbin being a dick in the production truck and then pouring a drink over the head of a fan along the entrance aisle. Cole announced that WWE managed fined Corbin and suspended him from competing on this week’s show… [C]

Powell’s POV: I wish Dolph Ziggler’s entrance theme could poor 2,000 cases of beer on a fan’s head and be suspended from an episode of television for each bottle poured.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Bayley about her “controversial” win. Bayley said the referee raised her hand in victory. She said the next time she defends her title will be at WWE Super ShowDown and said it doesn’t matter who she faces…

Cole spoke at ringside about Lacey Evans and Natalya having the first women’s match in Saudi Arabia. Cole transitioned to footage of an emotional Evans clip from a new WWE YouTube show… Graves hyped Renee Young interviewing Evans on next week’s Smackdown in Phoenix…

Otis was shown preparing for his date when he got a text. Tucker showed up. Otis said Mandy was running late, which gave him more time to get ready. Otis asked if he was crazy to think that Rose could actually like him. Tucker said that if she truly deserves him, she will like him for all that he has to offer. The Rose and Otis date graphic was shown and drew some cheers from the crowd…

Sheamus made his entrance for a handicap match… [C]



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

