WWE reportedly scraps December TLC pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has pulled the TLC event from its pay-per-view lineup, according to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com. The event was scheduled for December 12 and then pushed back to December 19 before the company decided not to hold a December pay-per-view event.

Powell’s POV: With the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view slated for January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia and the Royal Rumble scheduled for January 29 in St. Louis, the company apparently thought better of having a December pay-per-view event. The Crown Jewel show is scheduled for a week from today and there is not an additional October pay-per-view event, leaving the November 21 Survivor Series in Brooklyn, New York as WWE’s only remaining Sunday night pay-per-view event in 2021.