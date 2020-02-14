WWE announces a No Holds Barred match for Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced Randy Orton vs. Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match for Monday’s Raw. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: So the injury angle with Hardy on on this week’s show was not his blowoff. It is rather strange that he’s returning a week after taking a Conchairto from Orton, but I am looking forward to the match.



