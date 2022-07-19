NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT TV show, Killer Kross, Jinder Mahal, Randy Rose, Robert Gibson, Mike Modest, Jeremy Borash, Rey Bucanero, Tony Mamaluke, Ho Ho Lun

What's happening...

July 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes a 20-woman battle royal for a future shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a A grade majority 31 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent, and C was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Original Midnight Express member Randy Rose is 66.

-Robert Gibson (Ruben Gibson) of the Rock-n-Roll Express is 64.

-Mike Modest (Michael Cariglio) is 49.

-Jeremy Borash is 48.

-Rey Bucanero (Arturo García Ortiz) is 48.

-Tony Mamaluke (Charles Spencer) is 44.

-Killer Kross (Kevin Kesar) is 37.

-Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) is 36.

-Ho Ho Lun (Wong Yuk Lun) is 35.

