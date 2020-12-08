WWE wrestlers to appear on Punky Brewster reboot

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss filmed scenes for Peacock’s Punky Brewster reboot. WWE producer D-Von Dudley announced the news in a Cameo video while also noting that he is helping produce the show. Former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. is a cast member on the show.

Powell’s POV: A Punky Brewster reboot? At the rate things are going with these reboots and remakes, I just assume that The Misfits of Science will return in some form, which scholars universally recognize as the seventh sign of the apocalypse.