MLW Kings of Colosseum event to stream free in January

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the Kings of Colosseum event will stream on Wednesday, December 6.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it present a special event entitled KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV.

MLW is making the marquee event free for fans as a special thank you.

“Times are tough for a lot of folks and we are so grateful for the incredible support from our fans,” said Court Bauer. “So, we decided to take this event originally slated to be a Pay-Per-View and give it to fans for free as a gift. We’re going to stack the card with title fights, top-ranked wrestlers, and make it a true tentpole for the league.”

The first match will be revealed on tomorrow’s MLW FUSION at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, Pluto TV, DAZN.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

Confirmed to appear on the Kings of Colosseum special include: National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Lio Rush, Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy and many more.

Powell’s POV: MLW is kicking off the new year with this event. It remains to be seen whether it will be similar to a pay-per-view in length or if this is more along the lines of a themed edition or even multiple themed editions of the one-hour MLW Fusion television series.