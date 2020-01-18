WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.58 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.497 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.616 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.544 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: The big difference this week was that the second hour drop was not as steep as it’s been most weeks. Both hours won the 18-49 male demographic over other network shows. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown will be available on Monday barring a delay due to the MLK holiday.



