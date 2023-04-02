04/02 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 252): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WrestleMania weekend talk with guest co-host Brian Fritz

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Brian Fritz. We will be taking live calls coming out of the WrestleMania 39 night one and discussing other WrestleMania weekend events. The next live edition will be on Monday coming out of WrestleMania 39 Night Two…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 252) with guest co-host Brian Fritz.

