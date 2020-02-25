AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on February 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Jimmy Havoc over Marko Stunt.

-Joey Janela beat Kip Sabian in a falls count anywhere match.

-The Dark Order defeated The Strong Hearts.

-Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall beat Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon.

Powell's POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr's reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings.



