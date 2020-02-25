Ric Flair’s birthday, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT, and WWE Smackdown, WWE Backstage, Maria Kanellis, Steve Lewington, Sean O’Haire

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Ric Flair (Richard Fliehr) is celebrating his 71st birthday today.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes the return of Gut Check. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The NWA Powerrr show returns today and will stream at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The show will include NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Melina.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Joey Janela vs. Kip Sabian in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella, and Nikki Bella are the advertised guests.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with a C for the majority grade with 34 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade with the final segment between Goldberg and Bray Wyatt giving the show a boost and a hot finish.

-AEW Dynamite got an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 66 percent of the vote. B finished second with 17 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a C grade. The last two NXT episodes just haven’t been as strong as usual.

Birthdays and Notables

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett is 38.

-Steve Lewington, who worked as DJ Gabriel in WWE, is 37.

-The late Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) was born on February 25, 1971. He took his own life on September 8, 2014 at age 43.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore returning for an in-depth discussion on NXT, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and the NWA, and more...

