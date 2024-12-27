WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s final episode of 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Nick Aldis addresses Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes

-Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae

-Chelsea Green holds a U.S. Women’s Championship Celebration

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. The show will expand to three hours starting next week (God help us all). Jake’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).