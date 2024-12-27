What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the Christmas night edition

December 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 574,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 625,000 viewership total for last Wednesday’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.18 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last Wednesday’s 0.19 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s Christmas Eve edition of NXT on The CW drew 723,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the December 27, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 843,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Continental Classic semifinal matches.

