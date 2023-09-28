AEW Collision lineup: The card for the WrestleDream eve edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson

-“Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena, which will also host the WrestleDream pay-per-view the next night. The show airs Saturday at 7CT/8ET on TNT. My coverage will be delayed this week due to NXT No Mercy coverage. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.