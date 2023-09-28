Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Steve Blackman, Jason Jordan, Jinny

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Chris Sabin vs. Alan Angels for the X Division Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Scorpio Sky vs. Tony Nese. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Blackman is 60.

-Jason Jordan (Nathan Everhart) is 35. He works as a producer in WWE.

-Jinny (Jinny Sandhu) is 34.