10/16 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the “season premiere” with Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, New Day’s farewell match vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura, Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy, Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,104)

Live from in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired October 16, 2020 on Fox

[Hour One] The opening video aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole hyped ThunderDome and this being the season premiere…

Most of the Smackdown wrestlers (no Roman Reigns or Lars Sullivan) stood on the stage while Triple H and Stephanie McMahon stood in the ring. Stephanie welcomed viewers to the season premiere, then they ran through the previously announced matches and segments.

The wrestlers they mentioned in the matches stepped forward for a moment. The Street Profits were the last two introduced. Their challengers Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler attacked them from behind. A big brawl broke out between all of the wrestlers, who made their way to the ring or the ringside area. Montez Ford performed a flip dive onto Roode and Ziggler.

Lars Sullivan’s music played and he made his entrance. Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, and Shorty G stood in the ring. Sullivan clotheslined a couple men at ringside. Kalisto dove at Sullivan, who caught him and destroyed him. Sullivan entered the ring. Zayn fled, then Sullivan beat up Crews and G.

Jeff Hardy hit Sullivan from behind. Hardy set up for a Twist of Fate, but Sullivan avoided it. Sullivan charged Hardy, who held the top rope down. Sullivan went through the ropes and landed on his feet.

Cole hyped Hardy vs. Sullivan for after the break and pushed the WWE Universal Championship match… [C]

Powell’s POV: As silly as the season premiere bit is, WWE is actually trying to make it feel like a big deal with the Kickoff Show (see my report on the main page if you missed it) and the opening segment. I’m never big on the wrestlers standing on the stage while management talks in the ring, but at least Triple H and Stephanie were hyping their matches rather than talking down to them as they did during The Authority’s run.

Cole pointed out the grainy image of Jeff Jarrett watching the match on one of the ThunderDome screens. Cole said Jarrett would be part of the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show…

1. Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy. Sullivan tossed Hardy to the mat and then hit him with a sliding clothesline for an early two count. Sullivan went to the top rope and went for a headbutt, but Hardy rolled out of the way. Hardy fired away with punches and performed a jaw-jacker. Cole noted that Hardy was unable to knock Sullivan off his feet.

Hardy knocked Sullivan down with a Whisper in the Wind and went for a cover, but Sullivan kicked out aggressively. Sullivan stuffed a Twist of Fate and tossed Hardy to ringside. Sullivan followed him to the floor. Hardy tried to leap on Sullivan from the ring steps, but Sullivan caught him and tossed him back inside the ring.

Hardy hit a Twist of Fate and then went up top for his finisher, but Sullivan got to his feet. Sullivan pulled Hardy from the top rope and slammed him to the mat and scored the pin…

Lars Sullivan beat Jeff Hardy in 4:20.

Powell’s POV: A good win for Sullivan over Hardy, who can absorb this loss like he has countless others over the years.

Cole and Graves hyped the Universal Championship match and the return of Daniel Bryan…

New Day made their entrance while Cole hyped their history and how Big E is on a different brand than Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods… [C]

A Bianca Belair video package focused on her track and field exploits, along with her in-ring career…

The New Day trio stood in the ring and delivered a promo. They spoke about their run together and worked in some of their catchphrases along the way. Xavier Woods got emotional while saying Big E and Kingston took a chance on him and it has been the best six years of his life. Kingston recalled questioning if he wanted to continue wrestling when E and Woods approached him about doing something special. Kingston got emotional while he told E and Woods that they are his brothers. Woods said they were there to get it done one last time. E led a “New Day rocks” chant…

Powell’s POV: This definitely deserved a live crowd. Everything does, of course, but the special moments just aren’t as special as they should be. Barring a retirement or something completely unexpected, we know this won’t be the end of the road for the New Day trio. Even so, they took is seriously and made it feel like a moment. In fact, I’m surprised WWE didn’t dedicate some time to New Day’s final match on the Smackdown Kickoff Show.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton approached Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro about facing New Day in their final match together. Sheamus said they were grateful to give them the sendoff they deserve. Cesaro said they would take great pleasure in ruining their final moments together. Nakamura said it wasn’t just for now, it was goodbye to New Day forever. The heel trio made their entrance… [C]

The Fox NFL Sunday clip with Tony Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, and Tony Gonzalez making their predictions for the WWE Universal Championship was replayed from the Kickoff Show…

2. “New Day” Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro. Cole noted that it was the first time in a year that all three New Day members worked together due to injuries. The AEW logo was on the screen in the front row briefly. Kingston was isolated by the heels heading into a break. [C]

The New Day trio rallied. Kingston took out Nakamura and Cesaro with a dive from the ring to the floor. Back inside the ring, Nakamura caught Kingston leaping from the ropes with a kick. Cesaro performed the Swing on Kingston, and Nakamura delivered a knee to the head.

Sheamus and Cesaro teamed up for one of their old combo moves on Kingston, but Big E returned to break things up. Kingston got the better of Sheamus, then tagged in Big E. Woods and E teamed up for The Midnight Hour on Sheamus and then Big E scored the pin.

Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro in 14:45.

After the match, the New Day trio huddled in the ring. Big E told Kingston and Woods that they are his brothers. The trio hugged. Kingston and Woods held up their tag titles and raised Big E’s hands…

Cole hyped a contract signing between Bayley and Sasha Banks for their Hell in a Cell match…

Otis was interviewed by Kayla Braxton in the backstage area. Sami Zayn interrupted the interview and taunted Otis about losing Mandy Rose and Tucker to Raw. Zayn said Otis will probably lose his lawsuit to Raw. He said their are “winners and then there are Otis’s” in the world. Otis shoved Zayn to the ground…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. You had to know Sheamus was going to lose the match since he was also moved to Raw in the draft. Meanwhile, that Otis and Zayn segment left me wondering if Otis will somehow cash in his MITB contract on Zayn rather than go for one of the world titles. I don’t think it’s ever been done and I hope they don’t go down that road, but they do tend to make up the rules as they go along.

Daniel Bryan made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire while Cole hyped that it was his first appearance in the ThunderDome…

An ad for Raw hyped the season premiere with the newcomers via the draft, the Firefly Funhouse, and what’s next for Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton heading into their Hell in a Cell match… [C]

Daniel Bryan stood in the ring and led the virtual fans in Yes arm pumps. “Wow,” Bryan started. “You know I’ve watched it from home, but being her, seeing the faces of the WWE Universe in person, I love being inside the ThunderDome.”

[Hour Two] Bryan waved to his wife Brie Bella and their daughter Birdie, who were shown on one of the ThunderDome screens. Bryan said he was excited about some of the fresh faces on Smackdown, including Bianca Belair and Riott Squad, and people’s he’s excited to fight such as Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews.

Seth Rollins’ entrance music interrupted Bryan and he came out with a mic in hand. Rollins said he was thrilled that Bryan’s wife let him off Daddy Duty so that he could come to ThunderDome. Rollins said Bryan mentioned a lot of incredible stars, but he neglected to mention “the Savior of Smackdown.”

Rollins entered the ring and asked Bryan which side of history he would like to be on. Rollins said that when it comes to the greater good, Bryan is either with him or against him. Rollins said he assumed that a man of Bryan’s intellect would want to stand by him and mold the future of the industry in his vision.

Bryan said he’s all about making the future better, but Rollins’ vision seems a little shortsighted, self-indulgent, self-centered, and just kind of dumb. Rollins punched Bryan and then put the boots to him. “It’s not dumb,” Rollins barked at Bryan, who rallied with a clothesline. Bryan removed his jacket and threw kicks to the chest of Rollins, who ducked out of the ring before Bryan could deliver the grand finale kick.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio made their entrance and forced Rollins to retreat back inside the ring. Rollins asked Bryan for help, but Bryan left the ring. Rollins begged off.

Murphy ran to the ring and stood in the middle, then backed up and stood by Rollins, only to tackle him and throw punches at his head. Murphy blasted Rollins with a knee to the head. Rollins went to ringside and headed up the ramp. In the ring, Murphy offered Rey and Dom a handshake, but they both declined and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: The lesson here is that when you’re a 32 year-old man who may or may not be hooking up with a 19 year-old gal, you are probably not going to have much luck making friends with her father and brother. It might be legal, but the odds are slim that the dad and brother will approve.

Jay Glazer checked in from the Fox Sports set and spoke about some of the new draftees and teased the idea of Braun Strowman taking the WWE Universal Title back to Raw…

The Street Profits made their entrance for the tag title match. A pre-tape aired with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins talking about the season premiere and how it wouldn’t be a party if they didn’t defend their tag titles. They still want the smoke… [C]