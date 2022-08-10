AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Brett Sawyer, Savio Vega, Wade Barrett, Amish Roadkill, Kongo Kong

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the Interim AEW World Championship. Jake Barnett needed the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis, which will include the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with F as the majority grade from 48 percent of our post show poll voters. A and C finished tied for second with 17 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred “Tugboat” Ottman is 65

-Brett Sawyer (Brett Woyan) is 62.

-Savio Vega (Juan Rivera) is 58.

-Amish Roadkill (Michael DePoli) is 45.

-Kongo Kong (Steven Wilson) is 43.

-Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) is 42.