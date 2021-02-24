AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier.

-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose in an Eliminator tournament U.S. bracket semifinal match.

-Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy.

-Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth.

-Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler.

Powell’s POV: Cody, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Scorpio Sky were previously announced for the six-man Face of the Revolution ladder match that will be held at AEW Revolution. Tonight’s episode was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.