4/25 Impact Wrestling Rebellion results: Powell’s review of AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Titles, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Aired April 25, 2021 on pay-per-view and FITE TV

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Rebellion Pre-Show match result: Rosemary and Havok beat Kimber Lee and Susan.

After a brief video package, Rich Swann was shown arriving at the venue and was greeted by Trey Miguel, Alisha Edwards, and Willie Mack… Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown were on commentary at ringside, and Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

1. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander in a three-way for the X Division Championship. Brian Hebner was the referee. Austin performed an early Fosbury Flop dive over the top rope onto both challengers on the floor. Later, TJP performed a top rope splash on Austin, but Alexander broke up the pin and put Alexander in an ankle lock.

TJP countered in a submission hold on Alexander, who put Austin in the ankle lock. Alexander broke out of TJP’s hold, but he returned to break up the ankle lock by putting Alexander in an abdominal stretch. Austin hit The Fold on Alexander and had him pinned, but TJP broke it up.

A short time later, Alexander avoided another Fold attempt and performed a double under hook piledriver and had the pin, but it was broken up. Austin placed Alexander on the top rope and then performed a huracanrana, but Alexander caught him in an ankle lock. TJP performed a top rope splash and had the pin, but Fulton pulled TJP to ringside to break it. Alexander performed another piledriver on Austin and pinned him…

Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin and TJP in 11:15 in a three-way to retain the X Division Championship.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised to see a title change given that Austin just won the title last month. It was a very well worked match with some quality near falls. Hot opener.

The broadcast team ran through the pay-per-view lineup…

The Violent By Design faction stood backstage. Eric Young spoke to someone off camera about being his replacement in the match (due to his ACL injury) while Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino stood by. The replacement wrestler was not shown… A video package spotlighted the eight-man tag match…

2. “Violent By Design” W. Morrissey, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino (w/Eric Young) vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards. Morrissey is the artist formerly known as Big Cass in WWE. Young watched the match from a chair on the stage. Early in the match, Morrissey booted Storm off the top rope with a big boot.

Later, Mack had Deaner pinned, but Morrissey broke it up and then awkwardly tagged himself into the match. A bunch of wrestlers ended up brawling at ringside. Sabin superplexed Deaner from the ropes onto the wrestlers, who mostly watched and waited to be landed on.

In the ring, Mack hit Doering with a Stunner, but Doering left the ring. Morrissey entered the ring and glared at Mack. Morrissey stuffed a Stunner, then hit him with a big boot. Morrissey followed up with his East River Crossing finisher on Mack and then pinned him…

“Violent By Design” W. Morrissey, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino defeated James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards in 10:05.

Powell’s POV: Good for Big Cass, who recently went public with his battle with alcoholism. I assume he’ll be a regular in Impact given that he picked up the decisive win for his team, but nothing is official. He was a nice replacement for the injured Young.

A video package set up the next match…

3. Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona.