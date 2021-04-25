MLW sets a match for Wednesday’s edition of Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich for this Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

For the first-time ever Marshall will meet Tom Lawlor ONE-on-ONE! Fresh off winning the New Japan Strong Openweight Championship, Lawlor looks to keep his winning streak intact but does an iron claw await him?

Marshall spent a month on the sidelines with an injured knee. Cleared to return to competition, Marshall Von Erich is chomping at the bit to get the 2020 Opera Cup winner inside the squared circle.

Lawlor and the Von Erichs have a long history and were once best friends. Lawlor even recruited the Von Erichs to join MLW… only for Lawlor to become bitter and betray the Von Erichs.

Now the stage is set for a big 1-on-1 clash. Who will have their hand raised?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: This is the penultimate edition of what MLW is labeling as its season. The show will apparently go into “best of” mode until it returns following the July 10 taping in Philadelphia. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.