A&E’s WWE biography series and Most Wanted Treasures continue tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The A&E biography series on WWE wrestlers airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s biography focuses on Roddy Piper.

-WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures follows at 9CT/10ET on A&E. The teaser lists Undertaker and Kane reuniting to recount stories and search for their lost memorabilia, including an original Kane mask and the urn that was used against Undertaker to launch Kane’s career.

Powell’s POV: A&E will also replay last week’s Steve Austin biography at 5CT/6ET, and last week’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring Mick Foley will be replayed at 4CT/5ET and again at 10CT/11ET.