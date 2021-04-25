Impact Wrestling Rebellion lineup (live coverage tonight): AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match headlines tonight’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view that will air tonight on pay-per-view.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match.

-Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Championship.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander in a three-way for the X Division Championship.

-Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona.

-Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel in a Last Man Standing match.

-“Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.

Powell’s POV: Scott D’Amore has vowed that there will be a finish to the main event that will see one man leave with both titles. Mauro Ranallo will join the Impact broadcast team for the main event. The pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 via FITE.TV. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review later tonight.