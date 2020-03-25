03/25 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Michael Elgin and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards, the Undead Realm, Rosemary meets Raven, eight-man X Division match, Dez and Wentz vs. Reno Scum, Moose vs. Chase Stevens

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Michael Elgin and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards, the Undead Realm, Rosemary meets Raven, eight-man X Division match, Dez and Wentz vs. Reno Scum, Moose vs. Chase Stevens, and more (22:49)…

Click here for the March 25 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

