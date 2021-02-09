ROH re-signs the ROH World Champion and ROH TV Champion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release via ROHWrestling.com to announce the signings of Rush, Dragon Lee, and Bestia del Ring.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that two-time ROH World Champion RUSH and ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee have re-signed with the company, and their father, Bestia del Ring, also has signed a contract.

RUSH, Lee and Bestia are members of La Faccion Ingobernable, one of ROH’s leading factions.

The intense, hard-hitting RUSH has been nearly unbeatable since making his ROH debut in December 2018. One of only five men to regain the ROH World Championship, “El Toro Blanco” has been pinned just once in ROH.

Lee, who made his ROH debut in 2016, has held the ROH World Television Title since taking it from Shane Taylor at Final Battle in December 2019. There are few wrestlers in the world who can match Lee’s incredible athleticism.

Bestia, the LFI patriarch, made his presence felt in ROH when he nailed Brody King with a steel chair to help RUSH retain his title at Final Battle in December. Bestia has been wrestling for more than 25 years and has a well-deserved reputation for being one of Mexico’s roughest, toughest rudos (villains).

Powell’s POV: It seemed like it was only a matter of time before the re-signings would be announced when ROH didn’t book Rush or Lee to drop their titles at the Final Battle pay-per-view in December. Bestia is the father of Rush and Lee, and so far it has felt like he’s just along for the ride. As I mentioned in my ROH Wrestling TV review on Monday, the faction desperately needs a strong mouthpiece.