Sarah Logan and Erik (Ray Rowe) welcome first child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Sarah Rowe (f/k/a Sarah Logan) and Raymond Rowe (a/k/a Erik) welcomed their son Raymond Cash Rowe on Tuesday. “After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe,” Raymond wrote on his Twitter page.
Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the Rowes on the wonderful news.
Raymond Cash Rowe
8lbs 11oz 21.75”
After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe.
He’s perfect.#rowesborg @sarahrowe #weebabycash pic.twitter.com/38gvEoiVQR
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) February 9, 2021
