Sarah Logan and Erik (Ray Rowe) welcome first child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sarah Rowe (f/k/a Sarah Logan) and Raymond Rowe (a/k/a Erik) welcomed their son Raymond Cash Rowe on Tuesday. “After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe,” Raymond wrote on his Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the Rowes on the wonderful news.