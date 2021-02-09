What's happening...

Sarah Logan and Erik (Ray Rowe) welcome first child

February 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sarah Rowe (f/k/a Sarah Logan) and Raymond Rowe (a/k/a Erik) welcomed their son Raymond Cash Rowe on Tuesday. “After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe,” Raymond wrote on his Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the Rowes on the wonderful news.

