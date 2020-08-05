Impact Wrestling TV preview: The advertised match lineup for Tuesday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards defends the Impact World Championship in an open challenge.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a no-DQ match.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between and will focus on the company’s best tag team matches. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesdays. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...