Police investigating Marty Jannetty’s claim that he made a man disappear

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Columbus, Georgia police told TMZ that they will be investigating a claim made by former WWE wrestler Marty Jannetty on his Facebook page. Jannetty wrote that he made a man “disappear” when he was 13 years-old after the man attempted to molest him behind a bowling alley. “That was the very first time I made a man disappear,” Jannetty wrote. “They never found him…they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochee River.”

A spokesperson from the Columbus, Georgia homicide and cold case division indicated that police are taking the claim seriously. “We are going to look into this,” the spokesperson told TMZ. “The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post.” Read Jannetty’s full statement, which has since been deleted from his Facebook page, at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to say whether Jannetty was being truthful or seeking attention, but it’s good that the police intend to find out. If his story has validity, the line about how this was “the first time” he made a man disappear will obviously require further investigation.