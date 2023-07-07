What's happening...

NXT TV rating for Independence Day edition

July 7, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 508,000 viewers for USA Network, according to PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 622,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Solid numbers considering the show aired on Independence Day in the United States. NXT finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.17 rating. The July 5, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 539,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating for the Great American Bash themed show.

