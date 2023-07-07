WWE Survivor Series to be held in Chicago

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Allstate Arena in Chicago will host Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25. Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from Allstate Arena on Friday, November 24.

An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for Survivor Series and Friday Night SmackDown will be available Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. CT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visitinghttps://www.wwe.com/wwesurvivorseries2023-presale-registration.

General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. CT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Survivor Series will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: The holiday weekend approach continues, as these shows will be held on Black Friday and the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. It remains to be seen whether AEW will hold its annual night before Thanksgiving edition of Dynamite in Chicago as well.