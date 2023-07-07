AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s 100th episode (coverage help needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Brian Cage and Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir

-Hangman Page and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. We are taking a hiatus from live coverage of the show and are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.