AEW Dynamite and NXT poll results

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite produced a majority vote of an A grade from 33 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

-Wednesday’s NXT television show scored a majority vote A grade from 30 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Dynamite a C+ grade for a solid show. Likewise, NXT received a C+. NXT was a newsworthy show due to the pair of No. 1 contender matches, but I wasn’t a fan of the lack of logic for which wrestlers were entered into the Gauntlet Eliminator. I enjoyed Tuesday’s AEW Late Night Dynamite and gave the one-hour show a B grade. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



