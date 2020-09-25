Jacques Rougeau on not speaking with brother Raymond Rougeau for several years, winning the WWF tag titles for a day and having the belts taken away

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Jacques Rougeau

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

Jacques Rougeau on his relationship with his brother Raymond: “We haven’t spoken in six or seven years. He doesn’t brag about it. Neither do I. It’s ok because it happens in every family. Don’t think it’s only in the Rougeau family where two brothers fight. It happens. The funniest thing is I’m smart enough to know that it’s not who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s just different opinions. Sometimes you don’t see eye to eye and instead of sticking around and growling at each other, you sometimes go your separate ways. Now when we meet, I met him at a Comic-Con, they asked me if I would mind if Raymond comes with me. I said, no, I don’t mind. I haven’t spoken to him in seven years. He sat beside me. I said how are you doing? He said hi. I had Carl Ouellet on one side for the Quebecers to sign. I had Raymond on the other side, The Fabulous Rougeaus to sign, and I was also there as the Mountie. I had one on each side. I was doing the three characters, changing my hat to my suit for every picture and we had a good time. There was no animosity. We didn’t hug each other or anything, but we were respectful gentlemen and I can live with that. After we left the Comic-Con, we haven’t spoken again.”

Jacques on being WWF Tag Team Champions for a day and then having it taken away and not acknowledged: “Oh, what can I say? Politics, politics, politics. I don’t think I’m going to get into that one. To be honest with you, I think we were kept on a hope leash. It’s like when I won the Intercontinental title. I had it for two days or three days. I think Vince has something about Quebecers being champions. That was the same for (Rick) Martel and (Dino) Bravo and everybody else. I think honestly we deserved a little run, whether it would have been for two or three months, me and Raymond, because we gave them four years of our time and I think we gave them great matches. Even when we were babyfaces, we weren’t drawing any money but we were sure entertaining the people that were already in the house. When we became the Fabulous Rougeau Brothers with Jimmy Hart as our manager, we started drawing people.”

Other topics include his run as the Intercontinental Champion, multiple reigns as WWF Tag Team Champion, the time he pinned Hulk Hogan clean in Canada. his entire wrestling career, and his new podcast called “Jacques Rougeau Podcast: Father and Son.”

