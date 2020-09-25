ROH Wrestling TV preview: Week three of the Pure Title tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for this weekend’s edition of the Ring of Honor Wrestling television show.

-Silas Young vs. Fred Yehi in a Pure Title tournament A-Block match.

-Josh Woods vs. Kenny King in a Pure Title tournament B-Block match.

Powell’s POV: This is the third week of the tournament that will air over eight weeks on ROH Wrestling. The winner of Young vs. Yehi will face the winner of next week’s Tracy Williams vs. Rust Taylor match in the second round, and the winner of Woods vs. King meets the winner of next week’s PJ Black vs. Tony Deppen in the second round. ROH Wrestling airs late night tonight on Fox Sports networks at midnight CT. The show also airs in syndication over the weekend (check local listings). My weekly ROH Wrestling written reviews returned with the beginning of the tournament, along with my weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



