MLW Anthology preview: Mance Warner spotlight edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Anthology television show.

-Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan in a loser leaves MLW match

-Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a No Ropes Barbed Wire match

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch are typically on the call, though some additional names may be involved in the calling of the older matches. MLW Anthology streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.



