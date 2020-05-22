05/22 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy vs. Shamus in Intercontinental Title tournament matches, Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley in a non-title match, Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy vs. Shamus in Intercontinental Title tournament matches, Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley in a non-title match, Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville, and more (16:58)…

Click here for the May 22 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

