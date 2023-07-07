WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Trial of Roman Reigns, Edge returning for tonight’s MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Trial of Roman Reigns

-Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Edge

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Powell’s POV: The story is that the Usos are putting Reigns on trial. WWE held a previous trial segment that saw The Bloodline put Sami Zayn on trial. Smackdown will air live from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights on Saturday mornings.