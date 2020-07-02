AEW Dynamite viewership for Fyter Fest night one

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show delivered 748,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 633,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT won the night with 792,000 viewers for USA Network. Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 13th in the same category.



