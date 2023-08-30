AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results, Scott Stanford, Caleb Konley, Killer Kowalski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The show includes the fallout from Sunday’s AEW All In and the show’s final push for Sunday’s AEW All Out. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW events in Chicago. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 53 percent of the vote. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was a strong go-home edition and a nice bounce back from the previous week’s poor show.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE broadcaster Scott Stanford is 57.

-Caleb Konley (Mason Burnett) is 40. He worked as Kaleb in Impact Wrestling.

-Walter “Killer” Kowalski (born Edward Władysław Spulnik) died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.