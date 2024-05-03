WWE Speed – Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano in the tournament final to become WWE Speed Champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in the tournament final. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
IT’S TIME! ⏰
The #WWESpeed Championship Match is finally here! It’s @KingRicochet vs. @JohnnyGargano to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion! 👑 pic.twitter.com/n9maWBDsru
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2024
Powell’s POV: It was announced by Corey Graves that a four-man tournament will start on Wednesday with the winner earning a shot at Ricochet’s title. The two matches listed for the tournament are Apollo Crews vs. Ivar, and Tyler Bate vs. Berto.
