WWE Speed – Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano in the tournament final to become WWE Speed Champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in the tournament final. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.



Powell’s POV: It was announced by Corey Graves that a four-man tournament will start on Wednesday with the winner earning a shot at Ricochet’s title. The two matches listed for the tournament are Apollo Crews vs. Ivar, and Tyler Bate vs. Berto.